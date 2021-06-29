Gaming in the UAE: A complete guide

Games help improve hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills, and reduce the ageing process of the brain.

Gaming refers to playing electronic games, whether through consoles, computers, mobile phones or another medium. Although traditionally a solitary form of relaxation, online multiplayer video games have made gaming a popular group activity. A person who is into gaming is often called a gamer. Gaming has seen several "golden ages", each of which were believed to mark the apex of its rise in popularity. As new technologies and games emerge, the number of people engaged in gaming has steadily risen. Smartphones and motion sensors are just two examples of new technologies that have spurred new types of gaming. The term "casual gaming" refers to intermittent gaming, while "hardcore gaming" is reserved for people who spend a lot of time gaming.

What are the benefits of playing video games?

Gaming is believed to be addictive and harmful to the eyes of players who play for an extended time. Contrary to popular belief, gaming has more benefits than disadvantages.

· A research study that involved participants who were instructed to play games for two months every day observed an increase in the gray matter area of their brain in memory, fine motor skills, strategic planning.

· Video games used in schools have helped kids who have dyslexia read more effectively. A study on this proved that the dyslexic students ended up reading more faster and accurately after playing games.

· Improvement in eyesight - gaming improves gamers' vision. Gamers are 58% better in differentiating fine differences in contrast.

· Gaming is also beneficial to the elderly as it has been proven to assist with memory and focus. Specially designed brain-teasing video games have been shown to slow down the brain's ageing process by seven years because of its cognitive and mental abilities required.

· When a gamer excessively plays shooting games, it helps improve their hand-eye coordination, fine motor and spatial skills. The gamer must keep track of their player's position, speed, aim, and vigilance on where the gunfire shoots and multi-task.

· Gaming improves the ability to accurately and rapidly recognise visual information. A New York Beth Israel Medical Center study showed a direct connection between video gaming and performing surgery. It proved that doctors who spent at least three hours a week gaming showed better skills and accuracy in performing the surgery by 37%. It also helps in improving visualising three-dimensional objects.

Most popular games in the UAE:

Fortnite Battle Royale

Fortnite is the most popular FPS - first-person shooting game of the current generation. Its popularity attained global success amongst online streamers. It is available on PC, MAC, PS4, Xbox, iOS. One BR match consists of 100 players in a battle arena, scavenging for weapons and fending for themselves. Fortnite also hosts a variety of character skins that are popular amongst gamers.

Counter-Strike

Counter-Strike is widely popular ever since it was launched in 2001 and eventually gained popularity in the UAE. It is available on PC, Mac, Linux, Xbox, and PS3. The gameplay consists of the player being a terrorist or a counter-terrorist. The terrorist's plant and set off a bomb or keep the hostages from getting rescued. The game hosts a wide variety of ammunition and weapons in its in-game cash purchases.

What are League of Legends and Dota 2 by MOBA Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) games?

'League of Legends' and 'Dota' are mainstream games that have consistently been famous and are being played at full capacity. Groups of players assume the jobs of legendary characters with extraordinary capabilities. Two groups restrict the guide's closures and should obliterate the other group's headquarters to win. Players acquire insight and coins to step up and purchase object to overcome adversary, watchtowers, 'wilderness' beasts, and other legends.

FIFA

FIFA 18 reproduces real football and brings back the story-based Journey mode from FIFA 17, where players assume the part of an exceptionally customisable competitor named Hunter. Accessible on: PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Divine force of war

Not mistaken for the pre-PS4 set of three or its side projects, this 'Lord of War' includes another ludicrous camera and Dark Souls-like battle. This time around, Kratos winds up in the Norse domains instead of antiquated Greece. He has a kid named Atreus with him and together, they plan on scaling the most elevated mountain top in the domains to dissipate Atreus' mom's remains. Accessible on: PS4.

How can I get Counter-Strike for free?

Counter-Strike GO is free to play and has been since 2018. Full access to the game is granted except for minor aspects like matching the players with pro players.

What is Counter-Strike in 2D?

Counter-Strike 2D is a free 2D top-down multiplayer shooter made by an autonomous studio with no alliance to Valve. It is accessible on Steam. Valve themselves do not appear to object to the game to some degree, embracing the Counter-Strike marking and glad to have the game on Steam. It is not exactly precisely like Counter-Strike since the entire game is 2D, yet it is loads of fun at any rate. The 2D version is not as famous as Counter-Strike: GO for clear reasons, yet you may discover a few players, and the local area for this game has a discord where you can coordinate greater matches.

This is a free and open-source execution of Counter-Strike 1.5 (back when it was yet a mod for Half-Life) on a free and open-source game motor underway called Nuclide. Nuclide plans to be a tidy-up room execution of a portion of the Source and GoldSrc motor's usefulness. It intends to one day be viable with Half-Life's mission, for example. It's based on top of the FTEQW motor (one of the different open source Quake World motors).

How did Counter-Strike become so popular?

Counter-Strike went viral around the web since it was adequately distinctive and sufficiently contrasted with the most popular multiplayer FPS's of the day. At that point, if you needed to play an online FPS, you'd pick between Quake 2, UT, Half-Life DM, maybe Tribes. In any case, they were a significant part of a similar form - speedy science fiction stories with OTT weapons and physics. Simultaneously, 'strategic' single-player shooters were arising, like Rainbow 6 and Hidden and Dangerous, which engaged gamers who discovered Quake et al. excessively quick. There were additionally a lot of mods to look over for any of these games. CS joined the science fiction games' speedy idea and applied it to the strategic shooters' sensible setting.

CS did not take off until BETA 4 or 5 when the greatest and most jostling issues were far removed (like steadiness). The mod's general nature began to rise a lot faster because of expanded interest from players and greater association from Valve. Different UX issues got tackled (like realising precisely what ammunition type each firearm required) and players began organising rivalries and matches. More players welcomed easygoing companions to play this time, realising that it was presently a game whose rules could be gotten rapidly by any FPS player. These FPS games have been popular since giving rise to games like Fortnite, call of duty, PUBG and so many trending games right now. But counter strike will always hold power over being the FPS game that first became successful.

What are the minimum system recommendations for PC games?

Before launching a game in your system, think about whether your gaming PC is prepared to play the game in the manner you need to encounter it. There is no basic method to decide an all-inclusive arrangement of the best least gaming framework necessities. All things being equal, it is suggested that you consider whether your framework is prepared to deal with every individual game at the quality you like.

Games are continually developing; physics of destroying, sound impacts, and bleeding-edge visual twists become more modern consistently. Without the correct equipment, you may not enjoy these improvements.

Below listed are the specs required for some of the popular games of current days:

For heavy body games like Cyberpunk, the system requirements are – Windows 10, i7 processor, 12 GB RAM, graphics card of GTX 1060, and storage for at least 70 GB. For Valiant – Windows 10, i5 processor, 4 GB RAM, GTX 1050 graphics card, 8 GB storage. For Call Of Duty – Windows 10, i5 processor, 8 GB RAM, GTX 970 graphics card, and at least 20 GB storage.

What are popular gaming events in the UAE?

These trending e-sports attract a wide variety of audiences. The gamers who play e-sports professionally are considered equal to sports players. UAE has held some significant events for gaming and e-sports, and some are yet to be launched.

Middle East Games Con

Girl gamer esports festival

Insomnia gaming festival

What are some popular global gaming events?

Gaming events and conventions have become a huge deal. Ever since e-sports came along, a profession in gaming is considered a success, leading to hosting the big events where professional gamers worldwide participate in front of a huge audience.

The players compete for huge prize money to win the game – playing some competitive games like League of Legends, Call Of Duty, etc.

Some of the popular global events are:

European Online Gaming Forum 2020

SPiCE India

Vienna International Gaming Expo

BiG Africa UperShow

iGaming Asia Congress

Sports Betting EA

Cyprus Gaming show

How are video games made?

Video games may have begun as pursuing around a getting dab across a dark screen. However, the present current games are intuitive wonders that take after films and consider complex gameplay across a wide assortment of settings. Each cutting-edge computer game starts with a story. Whether it's a reproduction of a verifiable occasion or a pretending situation in a future dreamland, the story drives the computer game activity. It makes a solid connection between the player and the characters in the game. Journalists, craftsmen, fashioners and developers should work together to make every one of the story's pieces, including the characters, the settings, the music, different sounds and the potential ways the story can take. In contrast to motion pictures, which contain a solitary storyline, computer games should represent every one of the potential ways exceptional ongoing interaction can take.

The creation of a video game requires the following positions – a producer, publisher, a development team, designer, artist, programmer, level designer, sound engineer, tester.

First, the game concept is visualised, followed by designing levels, characters, and gameplay. The prototype of the game is created. The game then reaches the production stage, where it goes through the main stage of development. Programming is a key aspect of game development. Languages like C#, Java, PHP, and SQL are used in developing the games.

Online gaming in UAE:

The gaming business is filling quickly in the UAE with greater premium and speculation occurring locally to create local ability and games. Abu Dhabi-based Twofour54 encourages the advancement of Arabic media and diversion content in the district. It has as of late collaborated with Ubisoft to set up a games improvement studio in Abu Dhabi and the primary courses are booked for March 2012. This will permit the locale to make its games and build up a gaming industry base.

How has Covid-19 affected the gaming industry?

In the same way as other organisations, the gaming business is supporting local area activities to moderate the impacts of Covid-19. These incorporate altruistic promises worth the huge number of dollars, the gift of surplus computational ability to help scientists better comprehend the Covid and fortitude reaction assets to help clinical specialists, youngsters in danger and workers who have been antagonistically influenced. Social activities to the side the outcome of Covid-19 on gaming has been an enormous expansion of the crowd accessible to distributers. Gaming is ordinarily an at-home action, and a constant flow of features has shown that it is prospering during the pandemic.

The pandemic has been a major boon for the gaming industry as spending months in lockdown, gaming proved to be a great source of entertainment for the people and the esports sector has also grown widely.