Fun family hangout
With plenty of dining and shopping options, Bluewaters Island is the perfect recreation spot in the city
One of the more recent entertainment destinations to have been developed in Dubai, Bluewaters Island is a vibrant lifestyle haunt featuring residential, retail, hospitality and entertainment options. It's home to Ain Dubai, the world's largest Ferris wheel, and is a shopping and foodie haven. Another one of its highlights is the instagrammable pedestrian link bridge that takes visitors across Jumeirah Beach Road.
Activities
CAESARS PALACE BLUEWATERS DUBAI
Embrace the royal life with a stay at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, featuring an outdoor swimming pool, six restaurants, a fitness centre and a health spa. It is also home to Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen.
AIN DUBAI
Soaring high at 250ft, Ain Dubai, the world's largest Ferris wheel, is Bluewaters' most prominent offering, poised to become one of the world's biggest tourism hotspots.
GARDEN OF COVE
Cove Beach's renowned deep house music event, Garden of Cove, is back again. Featuring signature jungle vibes, rhythm-seekers are invited to succumb to the sounds of cutting-edge techno beats by an incredible line-up of DJs including DJ Adriana Ray and DJ Chris Metcalfe. It takes place every Saturday from 12 pm to 9 pm.
THE ROTUNDA
Inspired by Rome's ancient Pantheon, The Rotunda at Caesars Palace Bluewaters is an exciting addition to the city's events scene. It hosts an impressive line-up of concerts, comedy shows and Las Vegas-style performances.
Culinary spots
BASANTI & CO.
Flanked by the azure waters of the island, this Indian restaurant and bar serves up an eclectic mix of dishes from across India.
ALICI
A restaurant inspired by Southern Italy and the Amalfi Coast, Alici offers patrons freshly-caught seafood and stunning views.
MITTS & TRAYS
If you're in the mood for fine, gourmet fare, make a dash for Mitts & Trays, an all-day dining concept, with a homely ambience.
WONDERBEE
The go-to place to satisfy your sweet tooth, Wonderbee whips up ice cream creations and shareable treats.
