Xavi praises Lewandowski after Barca beat Mallorca

The Ministry of Interior called on all not to violate the rules in order to ensure the successful organisation of the highly anticipated football event
Robert Lewandowski scored again to lead Barcelona’s 1-0 win at Mallorca on Saturday as the Poland newcomer continues destroying defences in the Spanish league.
Mallorca tried to keep Barcelona in check by packing a line of four midfielders in front of five defenders close to their area. But a moment of inspiration by Lewandowski was all it took to ruin the plan of coach Javier Aguirre.
That took Lewandowski to a league-leading nine goals and 12 overall counting the Champions League. He has scored in six straight rounds after failing only in the league opener.
“(Lewandowski) made the difference today, but also our defensive work and our circulation of the ball, in addition to Ter Stegen’s saves, were key to this win,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández said.
“We were good at being patient,” Xavi added. “It is always difficult to attack a system of 5-4-1. It was tough. We should have gone for a second goal but it wasn’t easy coming back from the international break.”
Meanwhile, Atlético Madrid put more pressure on beleaguered coach Julen Lopetegui after Álvaro Morata and Marcos Llorente scored in a 2-0 win at Sevilla.
The Ministry of Interior called on all not to violate the rules in order to ensure the successful organisation of the highly anticipated football event
Ronaldo will enter the World Cup holding the men's all-time record of 117 international goals
Willoughby began working at Chelsea earlier this month following the club's takeover by an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital
The footballer inhaled toxic levels of carbon monoxide from the aircraft's faulty exhaust system during the unlicensed flight
'While they were sent prior to his employment at the club, such behaviour runs absolutely counter to the workplace environment': Spokesperson
Signs in some shop windows read 'no more stickers or albums', referring to the collectible sticker albums ahead of the World Cup in Qatar
The deadline for naming squads for the World Cup is November 13 — the tournament begins seven days later
Dubai Sports Council has estimated about a million fans could arrive in the city during the World Cup in Qatar