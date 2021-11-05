UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Xavi Hernandez to be Barcelona's head coach after deal with Al Sadd

The 41-year-old's contract with the Qatari club has been terminated

By Web Desk

Published: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 3:13 PM

Last updated: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 3:18 PM

Xavi Hernandez will soon be confirmed as the head coach for Barcelona football club.

According to The Guardian, the 41-year-old's contract with Qatari club Al Sadd will be terminated. He will succeed Ronald Koeman in the role.

ALSO READ:

Details to follow.


More news from Football