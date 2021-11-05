Xavi Hernandez to be Barcelona's head coach after deal with Al Sadd

The 41-year-old's contract with the Qatari club has been terminated

By Web Desk Published: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 3:13 PM Last updated: Fri 5 Nov 2021, 3:18 PM

Xavi Hernandez will soon be confirmed as the head coach for Barcelona football club.

According to The Guardian, the 41-year-old's contract with Qatari club Al Sadd will be terminated. He will succeed Ronald Koeman in the role.

Details to follow.