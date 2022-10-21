UAE President's Cup final to be broadcast on VOX Cinemas screens

Jurgen Klopp's men are still 10 points behind City and 14 adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal
The UAE Football Association (UAEFA) and Majid Al Futtaim have signed a partnership agreement, under which Friday's final match of the UAE President's Cup — featuring Al Wahda against Sharjah — will be broadcast live on VOX Cinemas screens across four key locations in the UAE.
The signing ceremony took place at VOX Cinemas Mirdif City Centre, in the presence of Mohammed Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the UAEFA, as well as a number of other representatives from both sides.
VOX Cinemas is set to screen the long-anticipated final match across the UAE's largest malls, namely Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, Mirdif City Centre in Dubai, City Centre Al Zahia in Sharjah, and City Centre Fujairah.
Tickets are available for sale online, through Platinum List and UAEFA's official social media accounts.
