UAE: Miralem Pjanic leaves Barcelona for Sharjah FC

He travelled to the Emirates on Tuesday

Photo: WAM

By WAM Published: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 6:38 AM

Miralem Pjanic has officially bid goodbye to FC Barcelona and signed for Sharjah FC, the UAE-based outfit has confirmed.

The Bosnian midfielder travelled to the UAE on Tuesday, as revealed in a photograph that he himself posted on his social networks, to finalise the conditions of his contract with his new club, Sharjah Football Club of the UAE Pro League.

Rumours of a move away from Spotify Camp Nou started circulating yesterday and soon enough there was an agreement over a three-year contract.

