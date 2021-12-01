UAE beat Syria in Fifa Arab Cup opener

The Fifa Arab Cup sees 16 teams from across the Arab world come together to compete.

Wam

By Wam Published: Wed 1 Dec 2021, 6:24 AM

The United Arab Emirates beat Syria 1-0 in their Fifa Arab Cup opener in Ras Abu Aboud Stadium here tonight.

Caio Canedo opened the game early for the Whites at the 24th minute before Ali Saleh netted the second six minutes later. Ward Al Salamah scored for the Syrians in the second half.

