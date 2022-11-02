UAE beat Spain in Emirates Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup

Japan defeated US 3-1 on the first day while Brazil won Saudi Arabia 6-0

Action the match between the UAE and Spain. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 12:47 AM Last updated: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 12:48 AM

The UAE made a great start to Emirates Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup campaign, defeating Spain 4-3 on the opening night at Kite Beach on Tuesday.

Organized by Dubai Sports Council in collaboration with the Beach Soccer Committee in Fifa, the eleventh edition of Emirates Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup, is taking place at Kite Beach until November 6 with the participation of the top eight teams in the world — The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Iran, Japan, Spain, US and Paraguay.

Japan defeated US 3-1 on the first day while Brazil won Saudi Arabia 6-0.

The UAE will face Saudi Arabia at 6:45 pm on Wednesday during the second day of Emirates Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup.

The second day of the tournament will have three other matches between Japan and Paraguay at 4 PM, and Brazil against Spain at 5:15 pm.

Meanwhile, Iran, three-time winners, will play against the US at 8 pm.