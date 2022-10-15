Manchester United forward Greenwood arrested on suspicion of breaching bail

Director of Cricket Tom Moody said he believed the Kiwi was the best man for the job
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been arrested over an alleged breach of bail conditions, British police said on Saturday.
The 21-year-old was first held in January over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman after images and videos were posted online.
He was also questioned on suspicion of making threats to kill.
Greenwood has been on bail since.
A police spokesman said: "Greater Manchester Police are aware of an allegation regarding a 21-year-old man breaching his bail conditions and an arrest has been made on Saturday, 15 October 2022.
"Enquiries are ongoing at this time."
Within hours of the allegations surfacing online at the beginning of the year, Greenwood, who has made one appearance for England, was suspended from playing or training with United.
Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with Greenwood, while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its FIFA 22 game.
ALSO READ:
Director of Cricket Tom Moody said he believed the Kiwi was the best man for the job
Fans and friends hail the Arjuna Award winner who defied the odds and went on to represent India at the Olympics and Asian Games
She was taken to the US Army base for a medical checkup on Friday after being released from a Russian prison in exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout
Cheteshwar Pujara will be Rahul's deputy
Set a challenging 355 runs for victory, Pakistan ended the third day at 198-4, needing another 157 with two full days remaining
Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic won the doubles crown
Comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Arsenal in the first game of the four-team tournament on Thursday, Lyon executed high-regarded French coach Laurent Blanc’s recovery plans to perfection
The anthem, which epitomises all the energy and excitement cricket brings to its global fans, has been produced and performed by world-renowned rapper Badshah