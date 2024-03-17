Diallo scores extra-time winner to send Man United into FA Cup semis

With access to golf membership not always easily available enthusiasts have found a way to get together to interact and help grow the game
Amad Diallo scored deep in extra time after Marcus Rashford made amends for a bad miss to lift Manchester United to a breathless 4-3 victory over north west rivals Liverpool and into the FA Cup semifinals on Sunday.
United's victory at Old Trafford kept alive their only hope of silverware this season and spoiled Liverpool's dreams of hoisting four trophies in manager Juergen Klopp's final season with the team.
Scott McTominay gave United a 10th-minute lead but Liverpool turned the game on its head with goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah before half-time.
Antony's 87th-minute for United, however, sent the game into extra time when Harvey Elliott netted to cheers from Liverpool's 9,000 travelling fans.
But 12-times FA Cup winners United -- who are four places below Liverpool in the Premier League -- kept their foot on the gas and Rashford, who had missed a sitter late in normal time made it 3-3 in the 112th minute.
Alejandro Garnacho and Diallo then found themselves on a breakaway with Diallo firing home the winner to a deafening roar from the Old Trafford faithful. He was then sent off after receiving a second yellow card for his celebrations.
The young Dubai-born golfer has the opportunity to clinch the prize for the best female player in the Clutch Pro Tour’s UAE double-header
A field of 78 golfers, playing in 39 pairs, will tee off on April 14 in a 1:00 pm shotgun start hoping to move closer to qualifying for the regional final
UAE’s Grenville-Wood, who moves up to 16 in the Road to Mallorca Challenge Tour Rankings, takes on the Royal Calcutta Golf Club in the Kolkata Challenge
As many as 17 properties across the Middle East and Africa were honoured at an entertaining prize-giving ceremony aboard the historic QE2
The UAE's haul of 12 medals included four gold, four silver and four bronze
In the 10km men's open race, Ethiopia's Dagne Tesfu Demsie took the top honours ahead of Anouar El Ghouz and Noaman El Assaoui
The American won after close rival David Puig missed a five-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole