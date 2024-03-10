Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema to play in UAE as Abu Dhabi hosts Saudi Super Cup

Nassr's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C-left) and Ittihad's French forward Karim Benzema (C-right) greet players. Photo: AFP

Published: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 9:58 AM Last updated: Sun 10 Mar 2024, 10:52 PM

Football fans in the will have another chance to watch Christiano Ronaldo and other Saudi Pro League stars in action when Abu Dhabi hosts this year's edition of the Saudi Super Cup.

The tournament will he held at two stadiums in the emirate on April 8 and 11, marking the first time its has been hosted in the Middle East outside of Saudi Arabia.

The three-match tournament kicks off on April 8 at 9pm between Al Ittihad Club and Al Wehda FC at Al Nahyan Stadium, followed by Al Hilal SFC and Al Nassr FC at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium at 11.30pm. Taking place in the same venue, the winners will face off during the April 11 final.

The tournament is set to feature football legends Cristiano Rolando and Karim Benzema, alongside regional talent that includes Salem Al Dawsari and Abderrazak Hamdallah, all competing for the coveted cup.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Saudi Super cup is the latest sports and entertainment event added to Abu Dhabi's Back-to-Back' calendar and coincides with the Eid-Al-Fitr public holiday, allowing travellers from the GCC, Middle East and beyond to enjoy some of the region's top football talent play in the emirate.

The tournament was launched in 2013 and organised by the Saudi Arabian Football Association (SAFF), as an annual showcase of the best of Saudi club football. Initially held with a two-team format, the 2022-23 season expanded to include two additional teams, comprising the winners and runners-up of the King Cup and the Pro League.

Yasser Al Misehal, president of SAFF, said: "The sponsorship agreement with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi extends the close cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the UAE in football, enhancing sponsorship initiatives to achieve common aspirations through supporting knowledge exchange and development.

"Sponsorships like these can showcase Saudi culture through football, drawing new audiences to domestic competitions, encouraging visits to the kingdom, and boosting international attendance," he added.

"This creates new markets and ultimately supports the Saudi Arabian Football Federation's growth and development efforts."

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of DCT - Abu Dhabi, said: "As the host city for the 2024 Saudi Super Cup, we look forward to welcoming football fans across the region to Abu Dhabi.

"The tournament is the latest in a long line of sporting events hosted in the emirate, attracting visitors from across the world, securing our place as a global destination for sport.

"DCT Abu Dhabi is committed to investing in the development of sport across communities with a view to promote the practice of sport and sporting programmes inspiring a new generation of sporting heroes," he added.

Mohamed Al Khereiji, chairman of Saudi Media Company (SAFF’s marketing and advertising partner), said: "Our organisation strives to provide the best partnerships, advertising products, and sponsorship rights geared towards supporting the Saudi Arabian Football Federation's goal of reaching a wide audience.

"This comes amid significant growth and development in the sports sector, which has created an abundance of opportunities, benefiting all the stakeholders involved."

ALSO READ: