'Simply extraordinary' Musiala scores again as Bayern beat Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg midfielder Ridle Baku (left) and Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala vie for the ball. (AFP)

By AFP Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 1:04 AM

Bayern Munich chief executive Oliver Kahn lauded 19-year-old forward Jamal Musiala's performance as "simply extraordinary" in Sunday's 2-0 win over Wolfsburg.

Musiala, who declared himself eligible for Germany in 2021 despite playing for England as a junior, scored against Wolfsburg and now has four goals in three competitive matches to start the season.

"Currently, simply extraordinary," said Kahn when asked to sum-up the teenager's performance.

Speaking after the match, Musiala said simply "it's going well for us, we play good football" while Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann described him as "an extremely humble player".

"He always wants to learn and improve, he's well brought up. I've already said that I don't have much to do," said Nagelsmann.

"If he performs like today he's going to score a few more goals."

Bayern have scored 13 goals and conceded just once in three competitive fixtures to start the season.

The 2-0 scoreline flattered Wolfsburg, with Munich going close to scoring on several occasions.

Bayern then turned up the heat on the visitors, going close several times before Musiala got his team's first, guiding a strike past keeper Koen Casteels from the edge of the penalty area despite losing his footing just seconds before.

The goal was Musiala's 14th in the Bundesliga, seeing him overtake Bayern legend and former club president Uli Hoeness as the teenager with the most goals in Bayern colours.