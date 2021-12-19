Sheikh Mohammed congratulates Algeria on Fifa Arab Cup victory

Algerian players celebrate after winning the Fifa Arab Cup final. (AFP)

Extra-time goals by substitute Amr Sayoud and Yacine Brahimi gave Algeria a 2-0 win over neighbours Tunisia in the Arab Cup final

By Reuters Published: Sun 19 Dec 2021, 12:09 AM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, congratulated the Algerian national football team on their memorable Fifa Arab Cup victory in Doha on Saturday.

Extra-time goals by substitute Amr Sayoud and Yacine Brahimi gave Algeria a 2-0 win over neighbours Tunisia in the Arab Cup final at the Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday.

“Congratulations to the Algerian national team for their deserved victory in the Arab Cup in a beautiful historical match.. and congratulations to Tunisia for their heroic performance. Congratulations to our sister Qatar for the outstanding and successful organization of the tournament, which has boosted the world’s confidence in their abilities in preparation for the 2022 World Cup. Congratulations to all the Arabs, for their meeting in a championship that brought people together and made everyone happy,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

Algeria added the Arab crown to the Africa Cup of Nations title they won in 2019, and will defend in Cameroon next month.

The 31-year-old Sayoud made his international debut in Algeria’s opening game of the tournament but did not play again until coming on just past the hour mark in the final.

His thunderous 99th-minute shot gave Tunisia goalkeeper Mouez Hassen no chance and turned Sayoud into an instant national hero.

Brahimi scored on a breakaway with the last kick of the game as Tunisia pushed everyone up for a last-gasp corner and he raced away unchecked after the ball was cleared by the Algeria defence.

Both countries were playing without their European-based players and looked tired at the end of the 18-day tournament but kept pressing for goals against the backdrop of a raucous atmosphere delivered by a capacity 60,456 crowd.

The tournament was designed as a dress rehearsal for next year’s World Cup. It has been the first time fans have packed into some of the stadiums the Gulf Arab state built in preparation for the global showpiece tournament.