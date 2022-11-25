Saudi Arabia will 'definitely support' private sector bids for Manchester United, Liverpool: Minister

He added that the teams already collaborate with the private sector for their benefit

The sports minister of Saudi Arabia has said that the government is ready to support any private sector bid for Manchester United and Liverpool.

Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal said that he also hopes that Cristiano Ronaldo plays in their domestic league.

"Who wouldn't want him to play in their league?" he said in a video interview.

Multiple reports quote the minister saying that it would be a sound business decision to allow the private sector to invest in the teams.

He added that the government's already collaborate with the private sector for the benefit of sports.

Al Faisal said that he would be happy to see football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi play in their league, especially since they are a role model to many young players.

Newcastle United is partly owned by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United on Tuesday after a controversial interview in which he said he had no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

He also confirmed reports that he had rejected a massive offer to join a Saudi Arabian side, among others, during the close season to remain at United.

The 37-year-old is unlikely to retire yet, having stated that Qatar would probably be his last World Cup and that he plans to stop playing at 40.

