Will Cristiano Ronaldo join Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal club after Manchester United exit?

Qatar offers a unique opportunity for the million-plus foreign fans to soak up the magical World Cup experience in one place
Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Manchester United this week has put plenty of clubs on alert.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is a wanted commodity, given his quality and sudden availability.
Ronaldo and United parted ways with a mutual termination of his contract after his explosive interview with TalkTV.
Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal and Brazilian giants Flamengo are among the clubs queuing to sign free agent Cristiano Ronaldo according to reports.
Sky Sports claims that Al Hilal are exploring a deal with the Portuguese, who had declined a £305 million bid from an unnamed Saudi Arabian club in the off-season.
Brazilian outlet Veja reports that the 2022 Copa Libertadores winners intend to formalise a proposal to Ronaldo's representatives, although an offer has not yet been made, nor have talks commenced.
Football Insider reports that Chelsea are set to open talks with Brighton and Hove Albion's Belgian forward Leandro Trossard, with his contract to expire at the end of season. The New Blues' boss Graham Potter knows Trossard well from his time at Brighton.
Chelsea are ready to swoop for Manchester United target Diogo Costa, having made contact with him, according to Relevo. The goalkeeper recently re-signed with Porto and has a €75 million (£64.5m) release clause in his contract.
Amid talk that Chelsea would try to sell Romelu Lukaku at the end of this season, SkySport claimed that Inter would extend the Belgian forward's loan for another year.
Torino's Ivorian defender Wilfried Singo could snub interest from Juventus to remain with his current club, reports Calciomercato.
Fabrizio Romano claims that Scottish champions Celtic are in talks with Canada international Alistair Johnston, with personal terms already being discussed. The right-back is currently with MLS club Montreal.
QPR are anticipating the departure of manager Michael Beale to take over Rangers, claims Talk Sport. The Gers sacked Giovanni van Bronckhorst earlier this week.
Since taking over, he has overseen the expansion of the World Cup to 48 teams for 2026, which will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States
The money raised during the gala night will be used to build an orphanage for kids in Africa
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah voted TikTok Fans' Player of the Year
Salah has been nominated with French Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema and Manchester City's Erling Haaland for the Best Player of the Year Award
The dominating 5-0 win by Argentina underlined why the South American powerhouse are a firm favourite to win the Fifa World Cup in Qatar
Adidas ball sold at auction by referee who missed soccer’s most famous handball
Liverpool, Arsenal, AC Milan and Olympique Lyonnais will take part in the Dubai Super Cup next month