Salah strikes as Liverpool end City's unbeaten start to season

Following their defeat in Italy, a third loss in four games would leave Barca in danger of being knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage
Mohamed Salah ended Manchester City's unbeaten start to the season with his second-half goal securing a 1-0 win for Liverpool against the defending Premier League champion on Sunday.
On a dramatic day at Anfield, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was sent off for furiously running out of his technical area, while City coach Pep Guardiola angrily remonstrated with the home fans after seeing Phil Foden's goal ruled out by VAR.
Salah — who scored the fastest Champions League hat trick in history against Rangers on Wednesday — provided the decisive moment in the 76th minute after Alisson's clever long clearance landed straight at his feet.
Racing clear, Salah swept a shot past Ederson to fire Liverpool ahead.
Just minutes earlier, the forward thought he was about to be substituted when his number was erroneously raised as Klopp prepared to make changes.
Defeat for City leaves Guardiola's team four points behind leaders Arsenal, which won 1-0 at Leeds earlier in the day.
Victory provides hope for Liverpool that they can recover from an unconvincing start to the season, which left them 13 points adrift of City before kickoff.
Despite Liverpool’s struggles so far this term, this still felt like a meeting of the Premier League’s elite after the two teams' dominance in recent years.
Following their defeat in Italy, a third loss in four games would leave Barca in danger of being knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage
The World Cup winner had been close to joining Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer but finally agreed to stay at PSG for two more years
The start-up reports that ransomware remains the number one threat to organisations, with damages expected to exceed $30B by 2023
Australian football legend Tim Cahill finished his career with four World Cup appearances and five goals
Priced at $470 per person per night, the 1,075-cabin MSC Opera will be available from Nov 19 to Dec 19
5-time Ballon d'Or winner has been relegated to the bench for the majority of Erik ten Hag's time in charge at Manchester United
The win takes Arsenal back into first place on 24 points, one ahead of second-placed Manchester City after nine games
This deadly violence comes five days after a stampede in Indonesia, prompted by police firing tear gas inside a packed stadium, left at least 131 people dead