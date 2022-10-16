Salah strikes as Liverpool end City's unbeaten start to season

Jurgen Klopp's men are still 10 points behind City and 14 adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their first goal with Fabio Carvalho. (Reuters)

By AP Published: Sun 16 Oct 2022, 10:03 PM

Mohamed Salah ended Manchester City's unbeaten start to the season with his second-half goal securing a 1-0 win for Liverpool against the defending Premier League champion on Sunday.

On a dramatic day at Anfield, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was sent off for furiously running out of his technical area, while City coach Pep Guardiola angrily remonstrated with the home fans after seeing Phil Foden's goal ruled out by VAR.

Salah — who scored the fastest Champions League hat trick in history against Rangers on Wednesday — provided the decisive moment in the 76th minute after Alisson's clever long clearance landed straight at his feet.

Racing clear, Salah swept a shot past Ederson to fire Liverpool ahead.

Just minutes earlier, the forward thought he was about to be substituted when his number was erroneously raised as Klopp prepared to make changes.

Defeat for City leaves Guardiola's team four points behind leaders Arsenal, which won 1-0 at Leeds earlier in the day.

Victory provides hope for Liverpool that they can recover from an unconvincing start to the season, which left them 13 points adrift of City before kickoff.

Despite Liverpool’s struggles so far this term, this still felt like a meeting of the Premier League’s elite after the two teams' dominance in recent years.