Ronaldo thanks Liverpool fans for show of 'compassion'

Ronaldo scored his second Premier League hat trick of the season
Football4 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his gratitude to Liverpool fans for their show of support after his newborn baby son died.
The fierce rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool was set aside during the seventh minute of Tuesday’s 4-0 win for the home side at Anfield as the entire stadium joined in a minute’s applause.
Liverpool fans also sang their anthem “you’ll never walk alone”.
Ronaldo missed the match to be with his family after he and partner Georgina Rodriguez announced the sad news on Monday.
“One world... One sport... One global family,” Ronaldo posted on Instagram, alongside a video of Anfield rising to its feet.
“Thanks, Anfield. Me and my family will never forget this moment of respect and compassion.”
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp described the ovation as his “moment of the match” despite a resounding win for his side.
Ronaldo and Rodriguez, who were expecting twins, also confirmed the birth of a baby daughter on Monday.
The couple, who met during Ronaldo’s time at Real Madrid, have a four-year-old daughter together, while Ronaldo has three other children.
Ronaldo scored his second Premier League hat trick of the season
Football4 days ago
Liverpool reach FA Cup final with a 3-2 win over Manchester City
Football4 days ago
Spurs' lead over Arsenal in the battle for fourth place in the Premier League remains three points, but the Gunners now have two games in hand
Football4 days ago
The Chicago Cubs owners and their partners opted not to submit a final bid for the Blues
Football5 days ago
The deal to buy the Serie A club from current owners Elliott Management Corporation was close to being completed
Football6 days ago
The Argentine football legend died in 2020 while recovering from brain surgery for a blood clot
Football1 week ago
The former Real Madrid and Napoli ace underwent almost three hours of surgery
Football1 week ago
With seven games left for both teams there is still plenty of work to do
Football1 week ago