Ronaldo says he is not planning to retire after World Cup

This year's World Cup apparently won't be the end for Cristiano Ronaldo.
The 37-year-old Portugal star said he is not considering retiring from international soccer in December after the tournament in Qatar, and plans to play at the 2024 European Championship.
“I'm still motivated. My ambition is really high,” Ronaldo said at an event late Tuesday after being recognized by the Portuguese soccer federation for his scoring feats. “I'm in a national team with a lot of youngsters. I want to be in the World Cup and at Euros. I want to make that commitment now.”
Ronaldo earlier this year had already dismissed retirement talks when asked if the World Cup in Qatar would be his last.
The forward has been struggling at Manchester United and has not been an undisputed starter with the English club.
Ronaldo will enter the World Cup holding the men's all-time record of 117 international goals.
He is preparing with Portugal for Nations League matches at the Czech Republic on Saturday and against Spain at home three days later.
Winner of the inaugural edition of the Nations League in 2019, Portugal trails Spain by one point entering the final two games. Only the group winners will advance to the Final Four.
PSG's 'MNM' attack is firing on all cylinders, with eight goals in Ligue 1 for Neymar, seven for Mbappe and four for Messi
Christian Gytkjaer netted a historic goal 15 minutes from the end at the U-Power Stadium to move the club off the bottom of the table
Brentford boss Thomas Frank said he believes Arsenal will be title contenders
Nwaneri became the youngest debutant in the history of Premier League
A judicial source said that four other people being held and questioned over the case, had also been charged and detained
Chelsea owner Boehly believes a game similar to the NBA's All-Star game could catch on in Britain
Milan are seven-time European champions but have only returned to the top table in recent seasons after years in the doldrums
Bayern Munich rode their luck at the Allianz Arena in the first half but improved after the break to beat a spirited Barcelona 2-0