Qatar World Cup 2022: Germany to set up training camp in Dubai

Liverpool supporters defend themselves against accusations by French authorities that they were responsible for unrest
Football1 week ago
Ahead of their 2022 Qatar World Cup campaign, four-time world champions Germany will be setting up a short training camp in Dubai.
The German national football team, managed by Hansi Flick, will arrive in the emirate on November 14 as the championship kicks off on November 21.
The team will hold a four-day training camp before travelling to Doha on the night of November 17. The Germans will begin their quest to win the 5th title against Japan in the Group E league matches on November 23.
The German national team had previously visited Dubai before the 2010 World Cup and faced the UAE national team at Al Maktoum Stadium.
Major international clubs and teams choose UAE to set up their camps during the summer or winter break, due to the availability of modern sports facilities and advanced training centres.
Argentina will be based in Abu Dhabi as they prepare for this year’s World Cup. The two-time World Cup winners will play friendlies in the capital as part of their preparations for what is likely to be superstar Lionel Messi’s final chance to win the trophy — he will be 35 by the time the tournament kicks off.
After taking on Japan on November 23, Germany will battle against one of Europe's other elite countries in Group E, as they go up against Spain in their second fixture on Nov 27.
They will then face the winners of the playoff match to be played in June between Costa Rica and New Zealand on December 1.
ALSO READ:
Liverpool supporters defend themselves against accusations by French authorities that they were responsible for unrest
Football1 week ago
The Italian became the first coach to win four Champions League titles
Football1 week ago
The start of the showpiece game of the European football season was delayed for 37 minutes
Football1 week ago
Brazilian Vinícius Junior's second half goal gave Real Madrid their 14th Champions League title
Football1 week ago
Police said supporters tried to force their way through ticket checkpoint outside the stadium
Football1 week ago
Jurgen Klopp's side aim to end season with a trophy treble as Spanish side look to Benzema for inspiration
Football1 week ago
The announcement comes after Roman Abramovich was sanctioned over his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin
Football1 week ago
All flights will be reserved for fans with World Cup tickets and who have carried out special registration
Football1 week ago