Qatar World Cup 2022: Fifa appoints Abu Dhabi Police officer as match official

Alhammadi selected as an assistant referee for the tournament

Mohamed Ahmed Yousef Alhammadi. Photo: Supplied

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 30 May 2022, 4:35 PM Last updated: Mon 30 May 2022, 4:36 PM

UAE referee Mohamed Ahmed Yousef Alhammadi from the Abu Dhabi Police force is among the 129 match officials selected for the Qatar World Cup by the sport’s governing body-the Federation of the International Football Association (Fifa).

Fifa appointed Alhammadi as an assistant referee for the tournament. The 36-year-old Emirati is among the three referees from the UAE who Fifa selected. Others include Abdulla Mohammed Mohammed, appointed as a referee and Hasan Al Mahri, also selected as an assistant referee.

The UAE referees will be a part of the global showpiece event in Qatar, which will be held from November 21 to December 18.

“It feels great being among the few referees selected to officiate the Qadar World Cup 2022,” Alhammadi told Khaleej Times on Monday.

He noted that his refereeing career started way back in 2007 by officiating local football games.

In 2012, he started officiating international football games.

“It has been a long journey for me, and reaching at this stage, there have been many challenges,” said Alhammadi.

“I have officiated several international matches and finals and participated in big international competitions. For ten years now, I have been officiating the Asian Club of Champions Cup.”

He added:” I’m now preparing for the Qatar World Cup in accordance with Fifa requirements. It involves a lot of training to be fit for the games,” he said.

“There is a Fifa seminar course for every three as we prepare for the tournament.”

The Emirati works in the Abu Dhabi Police’s fitness section and says it helps him keep fit and perfect for the football sport because he trains daily in the morning and evening.

Major General Salem Shaheen AlNuaimi, Director of the Human Resources Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, has stressed the police leadership's keen interest in supporting its athletes participating in international events.

He also urged Alhammadi to continue excelling and represent the UAE in the best way in this important international sporting event, which is followed by millions of people worldwide.

Al Nuami explained that Abu Dhabi Police is proud of its distinguished employees and provides them with all capabilities and support to contribute to achieving the aspirations of the wise UAE leadership and its interest in motivating its young people who have achieved excellence and leadership in various sports activities locally, regionally and internationally.

Colonel Essam Abdullah, Director of the Physical Education Center at Abu Dhabi Police pointed out that Alhammadi, is one of the most prominent sports affiliates and has achieved a distinguished march of success in the sports field, as he has passed international tests and championships with distinctions over the past 4 years and the tests of the UAE Football Association since 2012.

The UAE Football Association awarded the Emirati international reference to represent the UAE in international sports forums.

Alhammadi had earlier participated in officiating the World Cup in Russia during 2018, the Asian Cup in Australia in 2015, the Asian Cup finals which were held in the UAE in 2019, and the FIFA Club World Cup, which was held in Qatar during 2020. He also participated in the semi-final match between Munich a German team and Al-Ahly of Egypt.

