PSG sack coach Pochettino and expected to hire Galtier

Mauricio Pochettino during a press conference. (Reuters)

By AP Published: Tue 5 Jul 2022, 3:38 PM

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked with Christophe Galtier expected to be confirmed as the new coach on Tuesday.

Pochettino had one year left on his contract and is the fourth straight coach to be fired by PSG.

“Paris Saint-Germain confirms it has ended its collaboration with Mauricio Pochettino,” the club said in a statement. “The club wishes to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future.”

Pochettino won the French league but ultimately paid the price for the club’s humiliating exit from the Champions League to Real Madrid in the round of 16. PSG led 2-0 on aggregate and conceded three goals inside 20 minutes.

Galtier led Lille to the French title in 2021 and joined Nice last season, finishing fifth but knocking PSG out of the French Cup.