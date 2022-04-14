Prosecutors call for Maradona medical staff to face trial

British media has linked Pochettino and Ten Hag to the top job at United, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick's tenure set to end after this season
Football1 week ago
Prosecutors investigating the 2020 death of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona have asked that the medical staff who treated him be tried for negligent homicide.
In their request Wednesday, the prosecutors said “omissions” and mismanagement by eight medical professionals in charge of Maradona placed him in a “situation of helplessness” and abandoned him “to his fate” during his home hospitalisation, according to the court filing cited by the official Telam news agency.
Maradona died at age 50 in 2020 while recovering from brain surgery for a blood clot, and after decades of battles with cocaine and alcohol addictions.
Neurosurgeon and family doctor Leopoldo Luque and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov are under investigation over his death as the main people responsible for the health of the former football star.
Six others, including psychologist Carlos Diaz and medical coordinator Nancy Forlini, are also accused.
The prosecution accuses them of “simple homicide with dolus eventualis,” an offense in which a person is negligent while knowing their negligence can cause someone’s death.
They could face sentences ranging from eight to 25 years in prison.
ALSO READ:
According to the prosecutors, the defendants “were the protagonists of an unprecedented, totally deficient and reckless hospitalisation at home”, and allegedly committed a “series of improvisations, mismanagement and shortcomings”.
The defence must now present its arguments and may ask for the case to be dismissed.
Maradona is widely considered one of the greatest footballers in history and led Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup.
British media has linked Pochettino and Ten Hag to the top job at United, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick's tenure set to end after this season
Football1 week ago
Arsenal's hopes of securing a top-four finish suffered a blow after they slipped to fifth
Football1 week ago
Antonio Conte's Tottenham staged a stirring comeback to make it five wins from their last six league games
Football1 week ago
The Ricketts, who own the Chicago Cubs baseball team, have been included on the shortlist to buy Chelsea
Football1 week ago
Ghana upset the home team by forcing a 1-1 draw to win the African play-off.
Football2 weeks ago
Report says around 2,000 women were blocked from entering the stadium for Iran's last World Cup soccer qualifying match
Football2 weeks ago
UAE must beat South Korea on Tuesday to reach the playoff
Football2 weeks ago
UAE needed only a draw to confirm a place against Australia in the playoff stage
Football2 weeks ago