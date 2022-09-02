Premier League: Sancho gives Manchester United 1-0 win at Leicester

The win moves United up to fifth with nine points from five matches, six adrift of leaders Arsenal

Manchester United's Jadon Sancho celebrates his goal. (Reuters)

By Reuters Published: Fri 2 Sep 2022, 1:13 AM

Manchester United collected a third straight win in the Premier League with a first-half Jadon Sancho goal giving them a 1-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power stadium on Thursday.

Sancho provided a cool finish, rounding keeper Danny Ward and slipping the ball home in the 23rd minute after being set up by Marcus Rashford from a Bruno Fernandes break down the right.

James Maddison went close for Leicester with a superb free-kick which brought an excellent save from United's David De Gea but the home side struggled to create chances.

After the break United took few risks and lacked a cutting edge with manager Erik ten Hag deciding to bring on Cristiano Ronaldo in the 68th minute.

Ronaldo, who had been linked with a move away from the club during the transfer window, went close with a bicycle kick and added some life to United's attack.

Leicester had a late chance to level but full-back James Justin blasted high and wide from a promising position on the right as United collected back-to-back away victories.

The win moves United up to fifth with nine points from five matches, six adrift of leaders Arsenal and four behind second-placed Macnhester City. Leicester stay bottom on one point.