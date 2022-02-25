Paris to replace St. Petersburg as Champions League final host

The game was due to take place at the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg on May 28.

Reuters file

By AP Published: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 1:42 PM Last updated: Fri 25 Feb 2022, 1:45 PM

Paris to replace St. Petersburg as Champions League final host, person with knowledge of the decision says.

More to follow