Pakistan's Javed Afridi in race to take over Chelsea from Abramovich: Report

Abramovich, a Russian billionaire, has reportedly put Chelsea up for sale

Javed Afridi at Chelsea's home ground Stamford Bridge

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 9:07 PM

Prominent Pakistani businessman Javed Afridi is in the race to replace Roman Abramovich as Chelsea owner, Spanish sports website Soy Madridista tweeted on Wednesday.

Abramovich, a Russian billionaire, has reportedly put Chelsea up for sale as pressure mounted over his position as the owner of the Premier League giants after Russia’s conflict with Ukraine broke out last week.

And Afridi, the owner of Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi, is now interested in buying one of the biggest football clubs in the world.

A source confirmed to Khaleej Times that a meeting had already taken place.

“Afridi’s team held a meeting this afternoon (Wednesday) with a sports and legal agency in the UK. There’s a bunch of investors who are interested in Chelsea Football Club,” the source said.

“They believe it’s the right time and opportunity to invest in football. And someone from Asia should come and invest. They are in a negotiation with them right now.”

Afridi and his group of investors are likely to face stiff competition from Swiss billionaire Hansjoerg Wyss who claimed to have received an offer from Abramovich.

The Russian oligarch bought Chelsea in June 2003 before turning the London club into one of the biggest teams in Europe with his wealth.

Chelsea won five Premier League titles as well as five FA Cup trophies since Abramovich took over the club in 2003.

The Blues have also won the Champions League twice (2012, 2021).