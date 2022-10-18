Neymar in court: Top 5 footballers, including Cristiano, Messi who faced legal battles

Here are instances when the world's most followed and loved game was embroiled in scandals

Photo: Reuters

By Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 7:32 AM

Football may be often referred to as the beautiful game, a phrase coined by Brazilian legend Pele for the title of his 1977 autobiography, but it has sometimes struggled to live up to its lofty reputation.

Here are five instances when the world's most followed and loved game was embroiled in legal scandals.

Neymar Jr in court on fraud charges

Photo: Reuters

Paris St Germain and Brazil soccer star Neymar Jr. will on Tuesday testify in court during his trial on fraud and corruption charges over his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013.

Spanish prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison term for the 30-year-old striker in addition to a mega 10 million euro ($9.8 million) fine. They are also pursuing an 8.4 million euro fine for the club.

Eight other defendants are also on trial, including his parents, Neymar Sr. and Nadine Santos., former Barca presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, and former Santos president Odilio Rodrigues.

Judge Jose Manuel del Amo Sanchez will review a claim made by Brazilian investment firm DIS, which owned 40% of the rights to Neymar when he was at Santos. They have argued that they lost their share from the player's transfer because the deal was undervalued.

DIS is seeking a five-year jail term for Neymar, fines worth 149 million euros a playing ban on Neymar during the length of any sentence handed down.

Bruce Grobbelaar loses libel case against The Sun

Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar, one of the game's most colourful characters, had his image tarnished when a British tabloid, The Sun, alleged in November 1994 that he had taken £40,000 from a betting syndicate to ensure that Liverpool lost 3-0 to Newcastle.

The newspaper provided the court with video recordings of the goalkeeper discussing match-fixing and accepting a £2,000 up-front payment from an undercover reporter. Grobbelaar pleaded not guilty, claiming that he was working with the police.

Grobbelaar counter-sued The Sun for libel and was awarded £85,000 but the newspaper appealed and Grobbelaar was made to pay The Sun's legal costs of £500,000.

He declared bankruptcy and did not pay.

The case of Ronaldo and his CR7 logo

Photo: Reuters

Christopher Renzi, the owner of the "CR7" trademark in the U.S., fought Cristiano Ronaldo in court for stealing his patented name for an underwear range featuring the football star’s initials and symbolic stamp in America.

Renzi is said to have registered the same initials, which refer to his name and date of birth, for a range of branded clothes years earlier.

The case was suspended.

Ronaldo currently enjoys several major sponsorship deals advertising Nike and Tag Heuer products.

Court rules in favour of Messi

Photo: AP

After an epic nine-year battle against a Spanish cycling company Argentine superstar Lionel Messi won a legal battle to register his surname as a trademark.

Messi applied for a trademark for his sportswear brand in 2011 but the Spanish cycling company, Massi, contended that consumers would be confused by the similarities between the two names and logos.

The footballer won the case in the General Court of the European Union in 2018 when the judge ruled that it was impossible to confuse the two names

Ronaldinho jailed for using a fake passport

Brazilian Ronaldinho spent six months in a Paraguayan jail when arrested for trying to enter the country with a false passport and ID.

His lawyer claimed that he did not know that the documents were fake as they were given by a local sponsor at the airport and agreed on a plea deal with the federal Paraguayan courts to allow him to return to their native Brazil with conditional freedom.

The ex-Barcelona star pleaded guilty to entering with a fake passport and paid a $200,000 fine.