Mumbai City FC to prepare for maiden AFC Champions League campaign in Abu Dhabi

The only way Russia could still feature in the World Cup playoffs would be a sudden improvement in the situation in Ukraine
Football2 weeks ago
As a part of the preparations ahead of their maiden AFC Champions League campaign, Mumbai City FC will travel to Abu Dhabi for a two-week training camp.
Mumbai City FC will set up base in Al Forsan where the first team squad will prepare before the Islanders head to Saudi Arabia for the Group Stage of the 2022 AFC Champions League which is scheduled to begin on April 8.
Before being crowned the ISL Champions in the 2020/21 season, the Islanders also finished top of the table and lifted the League Winners’ Shield, thus becoming only the second Indian club to secure participation in Asia’s biggest club football competition.
Drawn in Group B in the West Region of the 2022 AFC Champions League, Mumbai City FC will square off against the likes of Al Jazira (UAE), Al Shabab (Saudi Arabia) and Air Force Club (Iraq).
Des Buckingham, Mumbai City FC head coach, is looking forward to the training camp in Abu Dhabi.
“After a six-month season living in a bubble in the ISL, the players have had a small break in the past days. We now turn our attention to preparing as well as possible in Abu Dhabi, taking the positives from the league campaign and building on the learnings," Buckingham said.
"We have a very young squad here and the experiences gained, combined with a fresh mindset will help us focus on our next objective for our continental campaign."
The only way Russia could still feature in the World Cup playoffs would be a sudden improvement in the situation in Ukraine
Football2 weeks ago
After 21 successful penalties the final was decided when Chelsea's substitute keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga ballooned his effort over the crossbar
Football2 weeks ago
The governing body of world football said Russian teams would play as the “Football Union of Russia”
Football2 weeks ago
The game was due to take place at the Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg on May 28.
Football2 weeks ago
City's defeat, only their third in the league this season, means they are now only six points ahead of Liverpool who also have a game in hand
Football3 weeks ago
Robinho was among a group of six men accused of taking part in the rape of an Albanian woman celebrating her 23rd birthday in a Milan nightclub
Football1 month ago
The UAE are in third place in Group A of the third round of Asia's preliminaries for November's World Cup finals with two games remaining
Football1 month ago
The 81-year-old football legend had surgery to remove a tumour in September 2021.
Football1 month ago