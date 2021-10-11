Mbappe scores late goal as France beat Spain to win Nations League

It was not immediately clear what had caused the fire.
Football2 weeks ago
Kylian Mbappe scored a late winner as world champions France came from behind to beat Spain 2-1 in the Nations League final on Sunday.
Mbappe netted with 10 minutes remaining as France were again forced to fight back, just as they had done in the semifinals against Belgium.
There were few chances in a cagey final in Milan but the match burst into life shortly after the hour mark.
Moments after France hit the woodwork, Mikel Oyarzabal fired Spain in front but their lead lasted less than two minutes before a magnificent finish from Karim Benzema.
It was not immediately clear what had caused the fire.
Football2 weeks ago
Earlier, the stadium capacity for football matches in UAE was capped at 60 per cent
Football2 weeks ago
Brighton and Hove Albion also have 14 points after a 0-0 home draw with Arsenal
Football3 weeks ago
With Ronaldo starting on the bench and not entering until the 57th minute, United produced another sloppy performance
Football3 weeks ago
Solskjaer badly needed three points after a run of three defeats in four games and got it with seconds to spare
Football3 weeks ago
Pele, the only man to win three World Cup winner's medals as a player, will turn 81 on Oct. 23
Football3 weeks ago
After two games, City are third on three points, one point behind PSG and Club Brugge
Football3 weeks ago
Naples' Diego Maradona Stadium has been suggested as a possible venue
Football4 weeks ago