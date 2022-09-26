Mbappe can't do it alone, says Deschamps after French defeat ahead of World Cup

The deadline for naming squads for the World Cup is November 13 — the tournament begins seven days later
France coach Didier Deschamps said Kylian Mbappe needs more support from his team mates after they lost 2-0 to Denmark in the Nations League on Sunday.
Mbappe, who scored in a 2-0 win over Austria on Thursday, forced Danish keeper Kasper Schmeichel into a couple of saves but was unable to get on the scoresheet as Kasper Dolberg and Andreas Skov Olsen gave the hosts victory.
"Kylian did a lot of good things," Deschamps told reporters. "He is one of the few players who has played two 90 minutes in three days.
"He can't do everything by himself either. He was more decisive, like the whole team, three days ago, it does not worry me. I'm not going to worry about Kylian. He also needs the others."
France, who will face Denmark again at the World Cup in November, finished third in their Nations League group with five points from six games.
Dubai Sports Council has estimated about a million fans could arrive in the city during the World Cup in Qatar
Holding the World Cup in the middle of the European season is having major consequences for clubs but also for coaches of national teams
Luva, whose real name is Iran Ferreira, grew up in the poor rural community of Quijingue, in the northeastern state of Bahia
Atletico fans threw objects at Vinicius after a Real goal and aimed racist chants at him in the closing stages
PSG's 'MNM' attack is firing on all cylinders, with eight goals in Ligue 1 for Neymar, seven for Mbappe and four for Messi
Christian Gytkjaer netted a historic goal 15 minutes from the end at the U-Power Stadium to move the club off the bottom of the table
Brentford boss Thomas Frank said he believes Arsenal will be title contenders