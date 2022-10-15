Manchester United forward Greenwood arrested on suspicion of breaching bail

The win takes Arsenal back into first place on 24 points, one ahead of second-placed Manchester City after nine games
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been arrested over an alleged breach of bail conditions, British police said on Saturday.
The 21-year-old was first held in January over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman after images and videos were posted online.
He was also questioned on suspicion of making threats to kill.
Greenwood has been on bail since.
A police spokesman said: "Greater Manchester Police are aware of an allegation regarding a 21-year-old man breaching his bail conditions and an arrest has been made on Saturday, 15 October 2022.
"Enquiries are ongoing at this time."
Within hours of the allegations surfacing online at the beginning of the year, Greenwood, who has made one appearance for England, was suspended from playing or training with United.
Nike suspended and later terminated its sponsorship deal with Greenwood, while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its FIFA 22 game.
The win takes Arsenal back into first place on 24 points, one ahead of second-placed Manchester City after nine games
