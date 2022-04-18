Manchester United footballer Bruno Fernandes involved in car crash but unhurt

Dalma Maradona said the shirt was actually worn by her father during the goalless first half of the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal against England
Football1 week ago
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash on Monday on his way to the club’s training ground.
No parties involved were understood to have sustained serious injuries and the Portugal international is expected to train today, a club source said.
United manager Ralf Rangnick will address the media later on Monday.
United, who are fifth in the Premier League standings with 54 points from 32 games, face second-placed Liverpool on Tuesday.
Dalma Maradona said the shirt was actually worn by her father during the goalless first half of the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal against England
Football1 week ago
Aguero's statue will be unveiled on May 13 as part of City's celebrations to mark the 10th anniversary of their first Premier League title
Football1 week ago
The defeat ended six-time European champions' unbeaten run of 22 matches away from home in the Champions League
Football1 week ago
Chelsea are facing the end of their reign as Champions League holders following a 3-1 loss at Stamford Bridge
Football1 week ago
City won the first leg at home 1-0, thanks to a goal from Kevin De Bruyne
Football1 week ago
Liverpool took a firm grip of their Champions League tie with Benfica as goals from Konate, Mane and Diaz earned them a 3-1 victory in Lisbon
Football1 week ago
Fifa sold more than 800,000 of the three million tickets for the tournament, which starts November 21, in a first round of the campaign
Football1 week ago
British media has linked Pochettino and Ten Hag to the top job at United, with interim manager Ralf Rangnick's tenure set to end after this season
Football1 week ago