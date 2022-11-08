Manchester City report record revenues of £613 million

Fans from each of the 32 teams are needed for a five-minute, fan-themed section of the ceremony before Qatar play Ecuador in the opening match
Manchester City reported record revenues of £613 million and record profits of £41.7 million for the 2021/22 season.
"Several factors contributed to the club’s record-breaking financial results and continued profitability, including fans returning to the Etihad Stadium and the increase of the clubs’ wider commercial revenues," the Premier League champions said in a statement.
“As we reflect on the 2021/22 season, I do so with immense pride in the work and commitment of all of our City family, that has allowed us to emerge from the pandemic with strong finances and further on-pitch successes," chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said.
ALSO READ:
"We should feel uplifted by the collective achievements of so many and look to the future with anticipation, knowing our club is committed to accomplish so much more.”
Chief Executive Officer Ferran Soriano echoed the sentiments of Al Mubarak.
"Our strong revenue performance was due to multiple factors, but ultimately driven by the beautiful football we play and the continuous fan growth that it generates; more fans, more audiences, more people in the stadium, and more partners that want to be commercially associated with Manchester City,” Soriano said.
The second-placed City, who trail leaders Arsenal by two points after 13 matches, are aiming to win their fifth Premier League title in six years under Pep Guardiola.
Fans from each of the 32 teams are needed for a five-minute, fan-themed section of the ceremony before Qatar play Ecuador in the opening match
The 30-year-old and the eight other defendants will be allowed to make closing arguments to the Barcelona court
Arsenal move to 31 points from their 12 games, two ahead of Manchester City
Government had earlier sought a two-year prison term, payment of a 10-million-euro fine
He was last seen in Iraq after hiking through 15 countries
Ronaldo was disciplined for refusing to come on as a substitute in United's 2-0 win over Tottenham in the league on Wednesday
Aston Villa moved quickly on from the midweek sacking of manager Steven Gerrard to thump Brentford 4-0
The signing ceremony took place at Mirdif City Centre, in the presence of a number of UAEFA and Majid Al Futtaim representatives