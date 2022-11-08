Manchester City report record revenues of £613 million

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland celebrates a goal. — AP

By Team KT Published: Tue 8 Nov 2022, 4:35 PM

Manchester City reported record revenues of £613 million and record profits of £41.7 million for the 2021/22 season.

"Several factors contributed to the club’s record-breaking financial results and continued profitability, including fans returning to the Etihad Stadium and the increase of the clubs’ wider commercial revenues," the Premier League champions said in a statement.

“As we reflect on the 2021/22 season, I do so with immense pride in the work and commitment of all of our City family, that has allowed us to emerge from the pandemic with strong finances and further on-pitch successes," chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said.

"We should feel uplifted by the collective achievements of so many and look to the future with anticipation, knowing our club is committed to accomplish so much more.”

Chief Executive Officer Ferran Soriano echoed the sentiments of Al Mubarak.

"Our strong revenue performance was due to multiple factors, but ultimately driven by the beautiful football we play and the continuous fan growth that it generates; more fans, more audiences, more people in the stadium, and more partners that want to be commercially associated with Manchester City,” Soriano said.

The second-placed City, who trail leaders Arsenal by two points after 13 matches, are aiming to win their fifth Premier League title in six years under Pep Guardiola.