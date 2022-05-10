Manchester City agree to sign Dortmund striker Erling Haaland

The problem in our job is everything’s perfect until the next game starts on the wrong foot, says the manager
Football1 week ago
Manchester City said on Tuesday they had reached an agreement to sign prolific striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.
“Manchester City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022,” the Premier League champions said in a statement.
“The transfer remains subject to the club finalising terms with the player.”
The deal for the 21-year-old ends City’s long search for a specialist centre-forward to replace record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who left last year.
Haaland, whose father Alf-Inge played for City from 2000 to 2003, has been sensational since joining Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020, scoring 85 goals in 88 appearances for the German side.
The problem in our job is everything’s perfect until the next game starts on the wrong foot, says the manager
Football1 week ago
Arsenal have 63 points from 34 games with Tottenham on 61 points, also with four games left to play
Football1 week ago
The result at a raucous Goodison Park means Frank Lampard's Everton are just two points from safety with five games to play
Football1 week ago
Ancelotti believes the celebrations can help lift the players' spirits to fight back against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City next week
Football1 week ago
City maintained a one-point Premier League lead over Liverpool with four games to go
Football1 week ago
The victory put Liverpool two points ahead of champions Manchester City, who can regain first spot with a win at Leeds United later on Saturday
Football1 week ago
Barcelona will play next season's games at Camp Nou but will relocate to the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic for the following campaign
Football1 week ago
There are just 16 professional footballers in the top four tiers of English football with British South Asian heritage
Football1 week ago