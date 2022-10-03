Man United's performance against City far from acceptable, says Eriksen

When Germany won the title at the Brazil World Cup in 2014, the players received bonuses of 300,000 euros each
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen said Sunday's 6-3 thrashing by Manchester City was "far from acceptable" and that they had allowed Pep Guardiola's side to play to their strengths instead of imposing their own game.
United came into Sunday's derby at the Etihad Stadium on the back of four successive league wins, a run that included victories over Arsenal and Liverpool, but hat tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden earned City a crushing victory.
United's Antony curled a stunning strike into the net early in the second half, before substitute Anthony Martial added a late consolation double to make the scoreline more respectable.
"Everyone feels it was a very bad day at the office," Eriksen told Sky Sports. "We started on the wrong foot. They had chances straight from kick-off. We can only blame ourselves.
"We missed a bit of courage to play out from the back and we let them be at their strength. The main focus from this game will be on ourselves.
"There are a lot of things we need to change and a lot of things we need to do better. Today was far from acceptable from what we should be doing."
United travel to Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League midweek before taking on Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.
When Germany won the title at the Brazil World Cup in 2014, the players received bonuses of 300,000 euros each
England have been relegated from the Nations League top tier after a five-match winless run in which they lost twice to Hungary
The Ministry of Interior called on all not to violate the rules in order to ensure the successful organisation of the highly anticipated football event
Ronaldo will enter the World Cup holding the men's all-time record of 117 international goals
Willoughby began working at Chelsea earlier this month following the club's takeover by an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital
The footballer inhaled toxic levels of carbon monoxide from the aircraft's faulty exhaust system during the unlicensed flight
'While they were sent prior to his employment at the club, such behaviour runs absolutely counter to the workplace environment': Spokesperson
Signs in some shop windows read 'no more stickers or albums', referring to the collectible sticker albums ahead of the World Cup in Qatar