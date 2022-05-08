Man City trounce Newcastle to open up three-point lead

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling celebrates his goal with teammates. (Reuters)

Published: Sun 8 May 2022

Manchester City reclaimed top spot in the Premier League with a 5-0 drubbing of Newcastle United that allowed the reigning champions to open up a three-point lead over Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Raheem Sterling scored twice for the hosts with Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Phil Foden also on target as they shrugged off the bitter disappointment of their Champions League semifinal defeat by Real Madrid.

Sterling eased any early jitters with a header and Laporte’s tap-in gave City full control before the interval.

Rodri headed City’s third from a corner after the break and Foden swept in his side’s fourth before Sterling struck again in stoppage time as City took emphatic advantage of Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur the previous day.

Newcastle’s Chris Wood spurned a great chance to give his side an early lead but the visitors were no match for City who took an important step towards a fourth title in five seasons.

City have 86 points to Liverpool’s 83 with both sides having three games remaining and City now have a superior goal difference of four.

Pep Guardiola’s side need seven points from their last three games to be guaranteed the title.

Liverpool face Aston Villa on Tuesday with City up against Wolverhampton Wanderers a day later.

“The margin between us and Liverpool is so tight and goal difference can happen. It was important we win,” Guardiola said.

“It was a perfect afternoon. If some people doubted us they don’t know this team. Three points, nine points to play for, four ahead on goal difference. Another final on Wednesday.”