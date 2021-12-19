Liverpool held as Son rescues Spurs in thriller

The game was scheduled to take place on Wednesday but was postponed due to snow
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp claimed referee Paul Tierney has a “problem” with him after Tottenham’s Son Heung-min punished Alisson Becker’s blunder to rescue a thrilling 2-2 draw on Sunday.
Klopp’s side recovered from Harry Kane’s early strike to move in front thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Andrew Robertson.
But South Korea forward Son equalised after Alisson missed his attempt to cut out Harry Winks’ pass.
Liverpool held on for a point despite having to play the final 13 minutes with 10 men following Robertson’s dismissal for an ugly hack on Emerson Royal.
Klopp was booked after protesting over two key Tierney decisions, insisting Kane should have been sent off and Jota deserved a penalty.
The German took aim at Tierney in a post-match blast, saying: “I have no idea what his problem is with me.
“I was a bit more emotional in the game. I’d have preferred the right decisions on the pitch.
“Kane was definitely a red card. For the penalty, the referee told me he thinks Jota stops on purpose. It is incredible.
“He had the best spot on the pitch and doesn’t give it. You will have to ask him what his problem is with me.”
For the first time in four years, Liverpool won’t be top of the Premier League table on Christmas Day.
The Reds are three points behind leaders Manchester City, who thrashed Newcastle 4-0 earlier on Sunday.
After winning their previous eight games in all competitions, Liverpool once again left London frustrated having lost at West Ham and drawn at Brentford this term.
The pulsating encounter was a welcome antidote to the coronavirus mayhem which has engulfed the Premier League, with six games postponed this weekend.
Amid calls for the Christmas programme to be postponed to stem the virus spread, Klopp said: “We play now on Wednesday, Sunday and Tuesday. That is impossible.
“We do not have the players. We could maybe have another case or two. We have to think about it, we cannot just push it all through. If we don’t play any more and have a break I am fine.”
Tottenham had been hit the hardest by Covid, with Liverpool’s visit their first game in a fortnight after matches against Rennes, Brighton and Leicester were postponed.
Nine of Antonio Conte’s squad contracted the virus and some of them remain in isolation.
Liverpool weren’t immune either and, just hours before kick-off, Thiago Alcantara tested positive, while Jordan Henderson was sidelined by a non-Covid illness.
Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones remained absent having missed Thursday’s win against Newcastle after testing positive.
