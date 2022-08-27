Liverpool equal Premier League record with thumping 9-0 win over Bournemouth

The Chelsea boss was unhappy with decisions before both Tottenham goals
Liverpool earned their first win of the season in stunning fashion after equalling the record for the biggest ever Premier League victory with a 9-0 thrashing of newly promoted Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday.
Two goals inside the opening six minutes from Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliot put the hosts into a commanding position from the off.
A stunning strike from England full-back Trent Alexander Arnold which arrowed into the top corner gave Liverpool a three-goal lead in the 28th minute before Roberto Firmino got in on the act with a fourth three minutes later.
Not done there, Liverpool had a fifth before the interval, with Virgil van Dijk heading home from a corner, before Chris Mepham's own goal had the visitors staring at the prospect of an embarrassing drubbing.
A close-range finish from Firmino kept the goals coming, with substitute Fabio Carvalho's finish letting the home fans dream of a record-breaking afternoon.
Diaz's headed ninth strike came with Liverpool having five minutes to become the first side to score 10 in a Premier League match. But despite some late scares, Bournemouth did just enough to avoid suffering that ignominy.
Casemiro won three La Liga and five Champions League titles with Real Madrid
Pep Guardiola's side were in danger of a first league defeat since February after falling 3-1 behind in the second half
Bayern have now scored 15 goals in their three league games since the departure of top striker Robert Lewandowski for Barcelona
Leeds climbed up to second in the standings, while Chelsea's first loss left them down in 12th
United fans are planning to protest against their club owners during the Premier League match against Liverpool
It is the first time Arsenal have won their first three Premier League games in 18 years
Kane scored his 185th Premier League goal. No other player has scored more Premier League goals for a single club