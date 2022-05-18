Liverpool beat Southampton to take title race down to the wire

The 21-year-old Norwegian has scored 61 goals in 66 league games for Borussia Dortmund since joining them in early 2020
Football1 week ago
Liverpool kept the Premier League title race alive until the final day of the season after winning 2-1 at Southampton on Tuesday.
The result leaves Liverpool a point behind leaders Manchester City ahead of Sunday’s final round of games. City are at home to Aston Villa while Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.
City have 90 points with Liverpool on 89, meaning that victory for Pep Guardiola’s side against Villa would secure their fourth league title in five seasons.
Juergen Klopp rested nine of the team who beat Chelsea on penalties in the FA Cup final on Saturday and his choice was looking questionable when Southampton took a 13th-minute lead through a wonderful Nathan Redmond strike after the winger had cut in from the left flank.
But Liverpool, who face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28, drew level 14 minutes later with Takumi Minamino, making his first league start for the club in 18 months, firing a fierce shot in at the near post.
The goal took the wind out of Southampton’s sails and Liverpool secured the three points when Kostas Tsimikas’ corner was headed in by Joel Matip.
The 21-year-old Norwegian has scored 61 goals in 66 league games for Borussia Dortmund since joining them in early 2020
Football1 week ago
City have 86 points to Liverpool's 83 with both sides having three games remaining and City now have a superior goal difference of four
Football1 week ago
Arsenal took another step towards securing a top-four finish
Football1 week ago
Man City can retake top spot and open up a three-point lead when they host Newcastle on Sunday
Football1 week ago
The deal is reported to be worth over 4 billion pounds
Football1 week ago
Real were on the brink of elimination against Manchester City on Wednesday, but fought back to win 3-1 after extra time and 6-5 on aggregate
Football1 week ago
Real Madrid will face Liverpool in the final
Football1 week ago
To be in a Champions League final is never easy and to make this a third in five years is incredible, Liverpool's Andy Robertson said
Football1 week ago