Lionel Messi tests positive for Covid-19

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has entered self-isolation

By AFP Published: Sun 2 Jan 2022, 4:15 PM

Lionel Messi has tested positive for Covid-19 and has entered self-isolation, his club Paris Saint-Germain announced on Sunday.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was one of four PSG players to test positive for the virus ahead of a French Cup match against Vannes.

