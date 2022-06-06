Lionel Messi scores five goals in Argentina win over Estonia

Police pepper sprayed people trying to force their way into the stadium without tickets
Argentina legend Lionel Messi produced a magical display as he scored five goals in an international friendly against Estonia, in Pamplona, northern Spain, on Sunday.
The emphatic 5-0 win over the east Europeans is Argentina's second straight victory in international football, having beaten Italy 3-0 last Wednesday in Finalissima, the one-off match between the champions of South America and Europe.
on Sunday, Messi's first goal from the penalty spot came in the 8th minute. The PSG star got his second in the 45th minute before adding three more in the second half (47', 71', 76').
The Brazilian defender picked up his 25th trophy with the club as they beat Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday
Liverpool supporters defend themselves against accusations by French authorities that they were responsible for unrest
The Italian became the first coach to win four Champions League titles
The start of the showpiece game of the European football season was delayed for 37 minutes
Brazilian Vinícius Junior's second half goal gave Real Madrid their 14th Champions League title
Police said supporters tried to force their way through ticket checkpoint outside the stadium
Jurgen Klopp's side aim to end season with a trophy treble as Spanish side look to Benzema for inspiration
