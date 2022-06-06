Lionel Messi scores five goals in Argentina win over Estonia

Argentina's win came three days after their brilliant 3-0 win over European champions Italy

Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his side's third goal during the match against Estonia. (AP)

By Team KT Published: Mon 6 Jun 2022, 12:54 AM

Argentina legend Lionel Messi produced a magical display as he scored five goals in an international friendly against Estonia, in Pamplona, northern Spain, on Sunday.

The emphatic 5-0 win over the east Europeans is Argentina's second straight victory in international football, having beaten Italy 3-0 last Wednesday in Finalissima, the one-off match between the champions of South America and Europe.

on Sunday, Messi's first goal from the penalty spot came in the 8th minute. The PSG star got his second in the 45th minute before adding three more in the second half (47', 71', 76').