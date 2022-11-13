Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani enters bid to takeover Liverpool FC: Reports

The defender bows out with three Champions League titles and the World Cup and Euro Cup for Spain
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani has reportedly entered the race to acquire the English football club Liverpool FC after the club was put up for sale by owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG).
According to the top English daily, The Mirror, Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, has shown interest and enquired about the club. However, people close to the Mumbai-headquartered multinational conglomerate could not verify the news.
The English Premier League giant has been put up on the market by the present owner Fenway Sports Group (FSG), who purchased the Merseyside membership in October 2010. The FSG are prepared to promote the membership for £4 billion.
Ambani has a significant interest in sports in India. Reliance Industries (RIL) owns the Indian Premier League team Mumbai India and runs the football league, Indian Super League, in the country along with the All India Football Federation.
