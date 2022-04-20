Guardiola tight-lipped over Man City's attempt to sign Dortmund star Haaland

The 21-year-old Norwegian is one of the game's hottest properties and has also been strongly linked with Real Madrid

Dortmund's Norwegian forward Erling Haaland celebrates a goal. (AFP)

By AFP Published: Wed 20 Apr 2022, 12:43 AM

Pep Guardiola has refused to respond to reports that Manchester City are close to completing a blockbuster deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

City are reported to be set to pay the £63 million ($81 million) release clause in Haaland’s Dortmund contract after agreeing personal terms with the Norway international’s agents this week.

It was said that Haaland’s deal with City would include weekly wages of £500,000 per week.

Asked about a possible swoop for Haaland, City boss Guardiola would not be drawn on the speculation when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday.

“No answer to your question,” he said ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League clash with Brighton.

“I have another concern and business in my head right now than to think what will happen in this club next season.”

Premier League leaders City have lacked a prolific striker this season following the departure of record goalscorer Sergio Aguero last year.

After failing in a high-profile attempt to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham last year, Haaland would fit the bill as the kind of lethal finisher City require.