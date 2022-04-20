Guardiola tight-lipped over Man City's attempt to sign Dortmund star Haaland

The former Real Madrid and Napoli ace underwent almost three hours of surgery
Football5 days ago
Pep Guardiola has refused to respond to reports that Manchester City are close to completing a blockbuster deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.
City are reported to be set to pay the £63 million ($81 million) release clause in Haaland’s Dortmund contract after agreeing personal terms with the Norway international’s agents this week.
It was said that Haaland’s deal with City would include weekly wages of £500,000 per week.
The 21-year-old is one of the game’s hottest properties and has also been strongly linked with Real Madrid.
Asked about a possible swoop for Haaland, City boss Guardiola would not be drawn on the speculation when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday.
“No answer to your question,” he said ahead of Wednesday’s Premier League clash with Brighton.
“I have another concern and business in my head right now than to think what will happen in this club next season.”
Premier League leaders City have lacked a prolific striker this season following the departure of record goalscorer Sergio Aguero last year.
After failing in a high-profile attempt to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham last year, Haaland would fit the bill as the kind of lethal finisher City require.
The former Real Madrid and Napoli ace underwent almost three hours of surgery
Football5 days ago
With seven games left for both teams there is still plenty of work to do
Football1 week ago
Ronaldo later took to Instagram to apologise for the incident
Football1 week ago
Dalma Maradona said the shirt was actually worn by her father during the goalless first half of the 1986 World Cup quarterfinal against England
Football1 week ago
Aguero's statue will be unveiled on May 13 as part of City's celebrations to mark the 10th anniversary of their first Premier League title
Football1 week ago
The defeat ended six-time European champions' unbeaten run of 22 matches away from home in the Champions League
Football1 week ago
Chelsea are facing the end of their reign as Champions League holders following a 3-1 loss at Stamford Bridge
Football1 week ago
City won the first leg at home 1-0, thanks to a goal from Kevin De Bruyne
Football1 week ago