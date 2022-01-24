Gambia's giant killing run continues at Africa Cup of Nations

Gambia's Musa Barrow celebrates with teammates after scoring against Guinea. (AP)

Striker Barrow, one of the outstanding performers at the tournament, was set up by a defence-splitting pass from Yusupha Bobb

By Reuters Published: Mon 24 Jan 2022, 11:31 PM

Musa Barrow scored a 71st-minute winner as Gambia continued their giant killing spree at the Africa Cup of Nations by pulling off an upset 1-0 win over Guinea in Bafoussam on Monday to advance to the quarterfinals.

Striker Barrow, one of the outstanding performers at the tournament, was set up by a defence-splitting pass from Yusupha Bobb but still had to take the ball away from the Guinea defence with his right foot and then put it onto his left for a fine finish to settle the last-16 tie.

The small west Africa country are the lowliest ranked of all the 24 participants at the tournament in Cameroon at 150 in the world and are making their debut at the finals. They will play the winner of Monday’s later match between hosts Cameroon and the Comoros Islands.

Gambia hung on near the end as both teams finished with 10 men, surviving an offside goal, two strikes against the woodwork and a handball call to hold on for a famous victory.