Gabriel goal at Chelsea sends Arsenal back to the top

The signing ceremony took place at Mirdif City Centre, in the presence of a number of UAEFA and Majid Al Futtaim representatives
A 63rd-minute toe-poke on the goal line by Brazilian defender Gabriel earned Arsenal a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and lifted them back to the top of the Premier League.
Gabriel, lurking at the far post, got on the end of a Bukayo Saka corner that flew past a line of Chelsea defenders.
The deserved victory in a highly-charged London derby sent Arsenal two points clear of Manchester City on 34 points and left a second-best Blues side languishing in seventh, 13 points behind.
Mikel Arteta's side pressed hard and moved the ball at pace so that Chelsea were often squeezed into their own half.
But despite their superiority, Arsenal were profligate in front of goal, with Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and BenWhite missing chances against Graham Potter's side.
But they enjoyed 56% possession and had 14 shots to Chelsea's five.
Chelsea's best efforts came on the counter-attack but they could produce only half-chances for Kai Havertz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling.
Chelsea have earned just two points from their last four league matches and have lost two in succession after last week's 4-1 drubbing by Potter's former side Brighton & Hove Albion.
The signing ceremony took place at Mirdif City Centre, in the presence of a number of UAEFA and Majid Al Futtaim representatives
This aims to highlight the significant achievements of the UAEFA since its establishment in 1971 at the Gulf and international levels
Jamie Carragher, former defender for Liverpool and now commentator, and Nicola Hart have been married for close to 25 years
After two hours at the court on Monday, he was excused by the judge for the remainder of the hearing as his lawyers argued he needed to rest after Sunday's game
He is the first Frenchman to win the top prize since the great Zinedine Zidane in 1998; a glittering ceremony was held at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris
Here are instances when the world's most followed and loved game was embroiled in scandals
He is the first French player to win the trophy since Zinedine Zidane in 1998
Hospitality tickets, which allow access to luxurious stadium lounges, cost more than $34,300 per person for semifinal matches and the final