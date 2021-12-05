Fred gives Rangnick winning start at Man United, Tottenham beat Norwich

Manchester United's Victor Lindelof (left) and Fred celebrate after the final whistle. (AFP)

By Reuters Published: Sun 5 Dec 2021, 9:27 PM

Brazilian midfielder Fred curled in a 77th-minute winner as Ralf Rangnick made a winning start as Manchester United’s interim manager with a 1-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday.

United had struggled to create clear chances against Patrick Vieira’s well-drilled side but the oft-criticised Fred beat Vincente Guaita with a wonderful strike from the edge of the box after being set up by substitute Mason Greenwood.

Palace should have gone ahead minutes earlier but Jordan Ayew missed from point-blank range at the back post after James Tomkins had headed down a corner.

German Rangnick was leading United for the first time after taking over from caretaker manager Michael Carrrick on Friday.

United moved up to sixth place in the table on 24 points, three behind fourth-placed West Ham United. Palace slipped to 12th on 16 points.

Meanwhile, an early goal from Lucas Moura and two after halftime from Davinson Sanchez and Son Heung-min ensured a third successive Premier League win for Tottenham Hotspur as they beat Norwich City 3-0 at home on Sunday.

Victory lifted Spurs into fifth place with 25 points from 14 matches, 10 points off the top of the table but with a game in hand, as new manager Antonio Conte continued to make an impact.

Moura gave the home side a 10th-minute lead with a shot from outside the penalty area that proved as impressive a finish as the slick build-up that led to it.

Sanchez thrashed home a loose ball from close range from Son’s corner to double the lead after 67 minutes and effectively snuffing out some enterprising passages of play from struggling Norwich.

Leeds fightback

Leeds United’s returning striker Patrick Bamford struck in added time as they snatched a 2-2 Premier League draw against Brentford in a high-intensity match at Elland Road on Sunday.

Making his return from an ankle injury, substitute Bamford fired the ball into the net off the crossbar following a corner after Brentford’s Sergi Canos and Shandon Baptiste scored to give the visitors a 2-1 lead.

Canos collected a pass from Bryan Mbeumo and smashed the ball past Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier in the 61st minute, shortly after midfielder Baptiste opened his account for Brentford with a controlled strike.

Earlier, Leeds striker Tyler Roberts netted his first of the campaign, meeting Raphinha’s whipped cross with a sliding finish to give Alvaro Fernandez no chance in the Brentford goal.

Leeds lost captain Liam Cooper to a hamstring injury in the 15th minute while Kalvin Phillips was substituted after sustaining a calf problem after the break, and hosts struggled to cope with their absence.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds were denied a second league win this week following Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace while Brentford, who began the season well after winning promotion, missed out on a second victory in eight games.