Football: Drake's logo to replace Spotify on FC Barcelona's El Clasico jersey

FCB, who were one of the last major clubs without a shirt sponsor, said that the move was part of their efforts to bring soccer and music together

Photo: FC Barcelona

By Reuters Published: Fri 14 Oct 2022, 12:24 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Oct 2022, 12:34 PM

Barcelona will sport the owl logo of Drake's OVO Sound label on their jerseys instead of main sponsors Spotify when they take on Real Madrid on Sunday, to mark the Canadian rapper surpassing 50 billion streams on the music platform.

Barcelona, who were one of the last major clubs without a shirt sponsor, said that the move was part of their efforts to bring football and music together.

The four-time Grammy award winner posted an image of the limited-edition jersey on Instagram to his more than 120 million followers.

Photo: @fcbarcelona/Instagram

Barca lead LaLiga ahead of Real Madrid on goal difference.

ALSO READ: