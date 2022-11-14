Fifa World Cup: Messi's Argentina arrive in Abu Dhabi for pre-tournament camp

Argentina will also play a warm-up game against the UAE on November 16 in Abu Dhabi

A star-studded Argentina team led by Lionel Messi arrived in Abu Dhabi ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

The South American giants are looking to win their third World Cup title after their success in 1978 and 1986 in what will be the 35-year-old Messi's last chance to win the biggest trophy on the international stage.

Before heading to Qatar for the World Cup (November 20-December 18), Argentina will hold a training camp in Abu Dhabi.

The reigning South American champions will also play a warm-up match in the UAE capital.

Argentina, who have been placed in Group C in the 32-team tournament, will open their campaign against Saudi Arabia on November 22 before taking on Mexico (November 26) and Poland (November 30).

Argentina squad for 2022 World Cup:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate) and Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal)

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyonnais), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Forwards: Paulo Dybala (AS Roma), Lionel Messi (Paris St Germain), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City).