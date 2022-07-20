Fifa World Cup 2022: 5 football fans can win free trip to Qatar

Shoppers can win either one opening match package or one of four group stage match packages

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 20 Jul 2022, 6:01 PM

Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in the UAE, has partnered with Visa, to give five football fans the opportunity to win a free trip to the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.

Customers who spend Dh500 or more at Carrefour in-store and online through their Visa cards will be entered into the competition ending on August 11. Customers can win either one opening match package or one of four group stage match packages.

The exciting prizes will include flights to Qatar and back, 5-star hotel accommodation for up to four nights, and access to two matches in each package for the winner and a plus one. Alongside these grand prizes, Carrefour is offering bonus rewards including Dh20,000 worth of shopping vouchers and 10 Hisense TVs so customers can enjoy the highly anticipated event from the comfort of their own home.

Christophe Orcet, Head of Commercial and Operations of Carrefour at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said: “We are excited to be partnering with Visa to offer our customers a trip of a lifetime to the Fifa World Cup. Carrefour always seeks to provide its customers with unique experiences, so we are delighted to join in with the celebrations and unite to be part of the world's most prestigious event.”

Madhur Mehra, Visa’s Head of Merchant Sales and Acquiring for Mena, said: “We are delighted to partner with Carrefour to share the excitement of Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 with their customers.

"This promotion is a great way to reward Carrefour customers every time they pay with Visa cards and to extend the benefits of the digital economy to more consumers in the UAE. We believe this will help further increase preference for convenient, secure and rewarding payment experiences ahead of the tournament.”

