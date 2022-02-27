FIFA moves Russia home games to neutral venues, bans flag and anthem

The governing body of world football said Russian teams would play as the “Football Union of Russia”

FIFA responded to the crisis in Ukraine on Sunday by telling Russia to play home matches at neutral venues and banning its national flag and anthem from matches.

It said it would continue its dialogue with other sports organisations to determine additional measures “including potential exclusion from competitions”.

