FIFA moves Russia home games to neutral venues, bans flag and anthem

While Palmeiras were given a direct entry into the semifinals of the competition, Al Ahly beat Monterrey 1-0 to book their place in the semifinal
Football2 weeks ago
FIFA responded to the crisis in Ukraine on Sunday by telling Russia to play home matches at neutral venues and banning its national flag and anthem from matches.
The governing body of world football said Russian teams would play as the “Football Union of Russia”.
It said it would continue its dialogue with other sports organisations to determine additional measures “including potential exclusion from competitions”.
Senegal win its first African Cup of Nations title by beating Egypt 4-2 in a penalty shootout
Football2 weeks ago
Al Hilal beat Al Jazira 6-1 to set up a semifinal clash with European giants Chelsea
Football3 weeks ago
UAE's best hope will now be on finishing third in Group A to advance to the playoff round
Football3 weeks ago
Pitso Mosimane and his 23-man squad are taking part in the Club World Cup for the seventh time
Football3 weeks ago
UAE got their campaign back on track with back-to-back wins in Group A over Lebanon and Syria
Football3 weeks ago
Eriksen, who collapsed during Denmark's game against Finland and was given life-saving CPR treatment, has signed for Brentford as a free agent
Football3 weeks ago
The allegations against Greenwood, including video, photographs and a voice note, were posted on Instagram.
Football3 weeks ago