Fifa Arab Cup: UAE only need a draw against Tunisia to reach quarterfinals

UAE's Ali Mabkhout (7) fights for the ball during the match against Mauritania. (UAEFA Twitter)

UAE beat Mauritania 1-0 in Doha on Friday

By Team KT Published: Sat 4 Dec 2021, 12:18 PM Last updated: Sat 4 Dec 2021, 12:35 PM

The UAE recorded their second straight victory when they beat Mauritania 1-0 in Group B of the Fifa Arab Cup in Doha on Friday night.

Syria, meanwhile, revived their hopes with a surprise 2-0 win over Tunisia to keep the race for the two quarterfinal spots wide open.

The Whites needed a stoppage time goal from substitute Khalil Alhammadi to seal the three points against a resilient Mauritania at Stadium 974 .

Bert Van Marwijk's UAE dominated the match but couldn't find a way past the Mauritania defence until the dying seconds.

Alhammadi, who replaced Caio Canedo in the 74th minute, struck the winner in the third minute of added time as a brilliant performance by Mauritania goalkeeper Mbacke Ndiaye went in vain.

UAE's second win means they only need a draw against Tunisia on Monday to advance to the quarterfinals.

Syria jumped back into the race for a quarterfinal spot with an impressive 2-0 win over Tunisia at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Needing victory following their 2-1 defeat to UAE on Matchday One, Syria enjoyed a dream start with Oliver Kass Kawo giving them a fourth minute lead.

Tunisia, who had thumped Mauritania 5-1 in their opener, fought back but were left with a mountain to climb after Mohammad Anez doubled Syria's lead in the 47th minute.

The result leaves the group wide open with Syria to play Mauritania in their final group tie on Monday. (with inputs from afc.com)